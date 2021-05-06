Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $86.57 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $90.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.54.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

