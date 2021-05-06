Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 1,793 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,335,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 865,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 80,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:OMFL opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.84.

