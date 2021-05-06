Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,649 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of ConocoPhillips at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.06, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

