Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TAP. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.33.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $56.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

