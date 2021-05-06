Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $357.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $337.00 to $357.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $332.67.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, reaching $326.48. 13,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,652. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $240.29 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The company has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

