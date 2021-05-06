Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,579.18

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,579.18 ($20.63) and traded as high as GBX 2,305 ($30.11). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,240 ($29.27), with a volume of 167,177 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,925.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,579.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 380,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($26.78), for a total value of £7,793,485 ($10,182,238.05). Also, insider Steve Crummett sold 12,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.20), for a total value of £226,546.56 ($295,984.53). Insiders sold a total of 413,786 shares of company stock valued at $840,093,964 over the last 90 days.

About Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

