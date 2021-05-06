Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €14.00 Price Target

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IBE. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.43 ($14.62).

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

