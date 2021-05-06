Morgan Stanley Boosts Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target to $22.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Element Solutions stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

