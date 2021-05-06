Morgan Stanley Boosts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $280.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $281.42.

NYSE:LII opened at $344.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $173.24 and a 12-month high of $348.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.57.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $322,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total value of $104,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,536. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $3,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lennox International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

