Morgan Stanley Boosts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $175.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE PPG opened at $179.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.81. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $179.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.