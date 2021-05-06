Morgan Stanley Cuts Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $101.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BPMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.87.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $90.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day moving average is $102.29. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,830,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,223,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,507,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,048,000 after buying an additional 268,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,916,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.