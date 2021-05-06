Morgan Stanley Cuts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $83.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PNW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $84.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.41.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,643,000 after buying an additional 187,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,051,000. Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 186,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,109,000 after purchasing an additional 279,556 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

