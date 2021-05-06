Morgan Stanley Increases Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $37.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.35.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 200.73 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $3,391,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,409,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,765,561 in the last 90 days. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $637,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 40.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 605,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after buying an additional 285,711 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

