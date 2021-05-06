Morgan Stanley Increases Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $203.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.75.

HUBB stock opened at $198.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $198.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.07.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,824. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hubbell by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

