Morgan Stanley Increases T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $186.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $185.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.57.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 382.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $209,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

