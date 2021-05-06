Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

NYSE MS traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.69. The company had a trading volume of 554,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,434,524. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.