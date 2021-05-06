Morgan Stanley Raises Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $246.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $246.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HON. UBS Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $226.19 on Monday. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $232.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.47 and a 200 day moving average of $206.67.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7,187.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after acquiring an additional 747,974 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after acquiring an additional 379,995 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

