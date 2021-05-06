Morgan Stanley Raises Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $57.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s previous close.

IR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.44. 10,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.54 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $147,637,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,483,000 after buying an additional 1,564,216 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,082,000 after purchasing an additional 691,709 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $16,196,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 644.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 308,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

