Morgan Stanley Raises Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target to $32.00

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.37. 8,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,883. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 71,710 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 3,866.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 396,542 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,610,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

