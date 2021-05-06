Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

HeidelbergCement stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.77. 21,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $19.34.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

