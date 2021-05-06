MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

MP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.04. 39,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361,948. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.52.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Research analysts predict that MP Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,093,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

