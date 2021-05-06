Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.56.

COOP opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1,640.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 76,987 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at about $547,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 508.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

