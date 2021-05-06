Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1,640.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 76,987 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 508.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

