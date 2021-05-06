MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $533.00 at Oppenheimer

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $493.00 to $533.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

MSCI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $478.18 on Tuesday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $299.09 and a twelve month high of $495.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $449.64 and a 200-day moving average of $421.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

