Mushroom Trading Down 56.8% Over Last Week (MUSH)

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Mushroom coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002418 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mushroom has traded 56.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mushroom has a market capitalization of $42.40 million and approximately $13,871.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00068875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.68 or 0.00288612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $654.43 or 0.01146917 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00031472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.68 or 0.00739010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,958.20 or 0.99822033 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mushroom

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,225,751 coins and its circulating supply is 30,733,255 coins. The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom.

Buying and Selling Mushroom

