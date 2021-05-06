Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 137.85% and a negative net margin of 237.59%.

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,352. Myomo has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.62.

MYO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

