Mysterium Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $11.30 million and approximately $89,295.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000989 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00083983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00065103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.44 or 0.00828317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00102820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,255.91 or 0.09214974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

