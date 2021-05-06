Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 40,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 61,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$31.04 million and a PE ratio of -7.92.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometers for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. The company sells its instruments in approximately 40 countries. Nanalysis Scientific Corp. was founded in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

