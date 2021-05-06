NaPoleonX (NPX) Trading Up 53.6% This Week

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, NaPoleonX has traded up 53.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NaPoleonX coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NaPoleonX has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $5,637.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NaPoleonX Coin Profile

NaPoleonX (NPX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai. NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai.

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

