National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

National Bank has raised its dividend payment by 135.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get National Bank alerts:

NYSE:NBHC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.05. 146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average is $35.84. National Bank has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $198,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.