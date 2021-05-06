National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Holdings Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in National Bank were worth $31,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in National Bank by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 33,965 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Bank in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in National Bank by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of National Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In other National Bank news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $198,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NBHC opened at $40.27 on Thursday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.05.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

