National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. National Grid has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $63.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in National Grid by 610.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in National Grid by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of National Grid by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

