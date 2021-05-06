National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. National Retail Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.910-2.960 EPS.

NYSE:NNN traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.54. 12,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,724. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

