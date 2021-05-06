Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

NYSE NTCO opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 200.00. Natura &Co has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,781,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,430 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 337,338.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,339,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after buying an additional 1,339,233 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 620.9% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 664,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after buying an additional 572,697 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,781,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 477,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 81,716 shares in the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

