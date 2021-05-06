Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.17% of Natus Medical worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Natus Medical by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Natus Medical by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Natus Medical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Natus Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 106,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.34. 1,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,105. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $863.97 million, a PE ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NTUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

