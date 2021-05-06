Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $286.07.

Snowflake stock opened at $213.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.80 and its 200 day moving average is $272.84. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $205.07 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $3,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,080,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

