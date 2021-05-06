Needham & Company LLC Increases Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $30.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

JNPR opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $139,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 246,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 94,129 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

