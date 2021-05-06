Needham & Company LLC Trims Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price to $420.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $490.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $416.78.

PAYC traded down $19.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,670. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 120.95, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a one year low of $233.27 and a one year high of $471.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $381.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,288,377,000 after buying an additional 66,584 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,475,000 after purchasing an additional 88,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,299,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

