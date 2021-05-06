Needham & Company LLC Upgrades Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Buy

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRUS. Benchmark lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Friday, April 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.36. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.9% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 42,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

