Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Down 7.9%

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) fell 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.82. 2,079,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,233,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

The company has a current ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

About Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp., a blockchain company, invests in and manages a portfolio of cryptocurrency assets in Canada. It invests in market cap tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as Neptune Dash Technologies Corp.

