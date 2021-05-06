Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Neste Oyj in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Neste Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neste Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.44. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $39.42.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

