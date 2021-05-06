NetSol Technologies (NTWK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter.

NTWK stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

