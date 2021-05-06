New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,274,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198,534. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Get New Gold alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on NGD shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.