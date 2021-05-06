New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Canaccord Genuity

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.75 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s previous close.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a $2.25 target price on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

New Gold stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 251,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,094. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $3,355,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 949,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

