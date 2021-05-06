New Gold’s (NGD) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.15 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NGD. Scotiabank increased their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on New Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on New Gold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.47.

Shares of New Gold stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.23. 1,185,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,377. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.25 and a 1 year high of C$3.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$259.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

