New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in iRobot were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in iRobot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in iRobot by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $95.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.74. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRobot news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

