New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Knowles worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $18,610,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its position in Knowles by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 613,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 122,679 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Knowles by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,273. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles stock opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

