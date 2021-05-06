New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,027 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Callaway Golf worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELY. Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

