New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

Shares of MD opened at $26.90 on Thursday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $29.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $416.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.01 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

