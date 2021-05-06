New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,396 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Shake Shack worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 36.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $106.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.01 and its 200 day moving average is $100.67. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -158.68, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $157.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.52 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHAK. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

